Project Manager

Our client in the construction industry, a prefabricated homes manufacturer in KZN is currently in the market for a Production Manager.

Position: Production Manager

Location: Amanzimtoti, KZN

Job Summary:

The Head of the Production Department is accountable for Production, Procurement and Stores. Manage and improve the quality, the efficiency and turnaround times for the assembling of Volumetric Units and ordering of materials for all departments: Production, Rentals, Manufacturing, Transport and Projects.

Minimum Qualifications:

Matric

Min 5 years’ experience in a Production Environment in Pre-fabricated Buildings

Legal Liability & HIRA Certification

Own Vehicle

Computer Skills:



MS Word

MS Excel

MS PowerPoint

MS SharePoint

Skills Required:

Strong verbal and written communication

Good IT skills

Initiative and good decision-making skills

Strong organizational skills

Strong Production Experience

Roles and Responsibilities:



Improve, facilitate and review all departmental procedures and policies relating to Quality and Health & Safety.

Maintain and ensure all employees are adhering to the Health and Safety requirements for the department and organisation.

Compile and review all Safe Working Procedures, Safe Operating Procedures, and respective Risk Assessments for the department.

Manage staffing levels in line with output of production, including timesheets, annual leave, and sickness requests.

Manage and co-ordinate all training for new and existing employees in department.

Update, amend and publish the Production Schedule to meet Project deadlines.

Review, approve and issue out work orders for the various line departments within Production.

Manage staff in stores and consumables/materials.

Review Production workload with Assistant Production Manager to ensure production schedule is on schedule.

Provide support and problem solving to clients in meeting project deadlines.

Chair daily Production Meetings with Technical Team and Sales Representatives

Provide effective feedback on issues arising on production schedules to Operational Members and Sales Representatives

Attend training programmes if required.





Desired Skills:

