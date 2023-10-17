Project Manager IT – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

  • Manage project activities pertaining to WARMS & e-WULAAS maintenance & support. In the case of WARMS related activities, also addresses Business Analyst requirements.
  • Ensures technical stability of application systems
  • Manages the applicable support & maintenance areas according to accepted business principles, including:
  • drawing up the required business plan(s);
  • providing product/project management;
  • providing strategic inputs to the business units and to the company;
  • compiling, negotiate and enter into SLAs;
  • providing monthly reporting
  • Management of responsibility areas adhering to SLAs;
  • Resource management, e.g. Human, Assets, etc.
  • Responsible for business management by providing requested / required inputs for strategic planning.
  • Liaise with customers ensures a healthy and professional business relationship with clients;
  • Ensures quality management by ensuring the implementation of quality assurance management principles in terms of project-related development and identification of risk areas.
  • Compile and submit actual deliverables (and other) reports each month (together with the required supporting documentation for billing the customer)
  • Relevant processes & procedures are followed and adhered to.

Desired Skills:

  • Management methodology
  • Project Governance
  • Certification Management
  • Project Management Agile
  • Delivery management
  • Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

