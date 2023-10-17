Project Manager IT – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

- Manage project activities pertaining to WARMS & e-WULAAS maintenance & support. In the case of WARMS related activities, also addresses Business Analyst requirements.
- Ensures technical stability of application systems
- Manages the applicable support & maintenance areas according to accepted business principles, including:
- drawing up the required business plan(s);
- providing product/project management;
- providing strategic inputs to the business units and to the company;
- compiling, negotiate and enter into SLAs;
- providing monthly reporting
- Management of responsibility areas adhering to SLAs;
- Resource management, e.g. Human, Assets, etc.
- Responsible for business management by providing requested / required inputs for strategic planning.
- Liaise with customers ensures a healthy and professional business relationship with clients;
- Ensures quality management by ensuring the implementation of quality assurance management principles in terms of project-related development and identification of risk areas.
- Compile and submit actual deliverables (and other) reports each month (together with the required supporting documentation for billing the customer)
- Relevant processes & procedures are followed and adhered to.
Desired Skills:
- Management methodology
- Project Governance
- Certification Management
- Project Management Agile
- Delivery management
- Project resources
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years