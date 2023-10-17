Qlikview Developer

Are you ready to take your QlikView development skills to the next level? We have a fantastic opportunity for you to join a dynamic team in the heart of innovation! You will play a crucial role in a ground-breaking project aimed at revolutionizing data reporting and analytics for a leading business unit.

Please note this is a contract role: Duration: 30th October – 15 December 2023 with quarterly renewals based on reviews.

You will be a part of a dynamic team within the Group Risk business unit, working on a pioneering project. This project aims to optimize credit processes and replace Tableau reports with a new data source. It’s an opportunity to work at the forefront of data and technology.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree.

Solid understanding of data analytics and visualization techniques.

Experience with data modeling, data warehousing, and business intelligence solutions.

Experience with Power BI dataflows, Power Query, and Power Apps.

Power BI on Cloud and On-Prem.

Strong Data Storytelling skills.

Previous experience in QlikView.

Analysis skills.

Business Intelligence.

Database analysis skills.

Project Management – Agile.

PowerBI on Cloud and On Prem.

Key Critical Competencies:

SQL DAX Database

Hadoop

PowerBI

Tableau – General understanding

QlikView Development

Document existing Reporting rules.

Interpreted Business reporting requirements.

Translate Business reporting requirements into development rules.

Test report outcome against raw data.

Stakeholder engagement including end users in ARO.

Provide Qlikview Training to end users.

Qlikview development.

Design and develop custom Power BI Reports and Dashboards to meet specific client requirements.

Transform raw data into actionable insights through effective Power BI data visualization and dashboard development.

Establish connections and extract data from diverse sources, SQL, Hadoop, etc.

Implement data visualization best practices to craft insightful and user-friendly.

Dashboards, including homepages and navigation.

Ensure accuracy, security, and privacy of information.

Provide training and support to end-users.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

