Qlikview Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you ready to take your QlikView development skills to the next level? We have a fantastic opportunity for you to join a dynamic team in the heart of innovation! You will play a crucial role in a ground-breaking project aimed at revolutionizing data reporting and analytics for a leading business unit.
Please note this is a contract role: Duration: 30th October – 15 December 2023 with quarterly renewals based on reviews.
You will be a part of a dynamic team within the Group Risk business unit, working on a pioneering project. This project aims to optimize credit processes and replace Tableau reports with a new data source. It’s an opportunity to work at the forefront of data and technology.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree.
- Solid understanding of data analytics and visualization techniques.
- Experience with data modeling, data warehousing, and business intelligence solutions.
- Experience with Power BI dataflows, Power Query, and Power Apps.
- Power BI on Cloud and On-Prem.
- Strong Data Storytelling skills.
- Previous experience in QlikView.
- Analysis skills.
- Business Intelligence.
- Database analysis skills.
- Project Management – Agile.
- PowerBI on Cloud and On Prem.
Key Critical Competencies:
- SQL DAX Database
- Hadoop
- PowerBI
- Tableau – General understanding
- QlikView Development
- Document existing Reporting rules.
- Interpreted Business reporting requirements.
- Translate Business reporting requirements into development rules.
- Test report outcome against raw data.
- Stakeholder engagement including end users in ARO.
- Provide Qlikview Training to end users.
- Qlikview development.
- Design and develop custom Power BI Reports and Dashboards to meet specific client requirements.
- Transform raw data into actionable insights through effective Power BI data visualization and dashboard development.
- Establish connections and extract data from diverse sources, SQL, Hadoop, etc.
- Implement data visualization best practices to craft insightful and user-friendly.
- Dashboards, including homepages and navigation.
- Ensure accuracy, security, and privacy of information.
- Provide training and support to end-users.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML