Qlikview Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 17, 2023

Are you ready to take your QlikView development skills to the next level? We have a fantastic opportunity for you to join a dynamic team in the heart of innovation! You will play a crucial role in a ground-breaking project aimed at revolutionizing data reporting and analytics for a leading business unit.

Please note this is a contract role: Duration: 30th October – 15 December 2023 with quarterly renewals based on reviews.

You will be a part of a dynamic team within the Group Risk business unit, working on a pioneering project. This project aims to optimize credit processes and replace Tableau reports with a new data source. It’s an opportunity to work at the forefront of data and technology.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree.

  • Solid understanding of data analytics and visualization techniques.

  • Experience with data modeling, data warehousing, and business intelligence solutions.

  • Experience with Power BI dataflows, Power Query, and Power Apps.

  • Power BI on Cloud and On-Prem.

  • Strong Data Storytelling skills.

  • Previous experience in QlikView.

  • Analysis skills.

  • Business Intelligence.

  • Database analysis skills.

  • Project Management – Agile.

  • PowerBI on Cloud and On Prem.

Key Critical Competencies:

  • SQL DAX Database

  • Hadoop

  • PowerBI

  • Tableau – General understanding

  • QlikView Development

  • Document existing Reporting rules.

  • Interpreted Business reporting requirements.

  • Translate Business reporting requirements into development rules.

  • Test report outcome against raw data.

  • Stakeholder engagement including end users in ARO.

  • Provide Qlikview Training to end users.

  • Qlikview development.

  • Design and develop custom Power BI Reports and Dashboards to meet specific client requirements.

  • Transform raw data into actionable insights through effective Power BI data visualization and dashboard development.

  • Establish connections and extract data from diverse sources, SQL, Hadoop, etc.

  • Implement data visualization best practices to craft insightful and user-friendly.

  • Dashboards, including homepages and navigation.

  • Ensure accuracy, security, and privacy of information.

  • Provide training and support to end-users.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position