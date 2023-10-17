RMB Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 month contract available at one of out top tier banking clients!

Hybrid role

JHB

Non -negotiable:

SA citizen

Banking experience

Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred

ITIL certified

Minimum Experience

5 years plus experience as a Scrum Master in delivery of business solutions/application

Co-ordinate the delivery of multiple projects

2 years in an IT service management role

Solid knowledge of agile methodology, techniques and frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, Less, to deliver solutions

Leadership and management experience

Excellent people and project management skills

Strong communication and presentation skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Specific Additional Experience

5 years investment banking experience (preferred)

Investment Banking products knowledge working knowledge (advantage)

Client Onboarding and Maintenance (advantage)

Statement of Work



Delivery Coordination

Highlighting the activities of the individual team members as well as the different project teams within Bank

Sequence work and drive delivery



Internal Consulting on Agile

Identifying opportunities to reduce waste in the way of work within the team

Coaching individual team members to help embrace an agile way of work

Vendor and procurement Management

Having a deep understanding of theories behind methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban, Lean thinking, LESS, etc.

Translating theories behind identified methodologies to give them relevance within the Banking division team



Agile Transformation

Influencing internal and external stakeholders to embrace an agile way of work.

Using coaching and training to help others understand how to use an agile way of working to become more productive.



Change Champion

Change champion for all transformation initiatives in the deployed area.

Support the activation and sustainability of change management mechanisms in departments/business units.



Project Management

Providing reporting to internal and external stakeholder of the activities, project status, risks and obstacles that are experienced.

Budget Management



Stakeholder Management

Build rapport with leaders in the Bank.

Build rapport/ be an interface for the deployed team with relevant end users in the Bank.

Recognized as SME agile Transformation as it relates business strategy in the Bank.

Gain buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of transformative initiatives and strategic programmes within Bank.

Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams that deliver on the strategic and operational initiatives

Desired Skills:

