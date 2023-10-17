RMB Scrum Master

6 month contract available at one of out top tier banking clients!
Hybrid role
JHB
Non -negotiable:
SA citizen
Banking experience
Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred
ITIL certified
Minimum Experience
5 years plus experience as a Scrum Master in delivery of business solutions/application
Co-ordinate the delivery of multiple projects
2 years in an IT service management role
Solid knowledge of agile methodology, techniques and frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, Less, to deliver solutions
Leadership and management experience
Excellent people and project management skills
Strong communication and presentation skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Specific Additional Experience
5 years investment banking experience (preferred)
Investment Banking products knowledge working knowledge (advantage)
Client Onboarding and Maintenance (advantage)
Statement of Work
Delivery Coordination
Highlighting the activities of the individual team members as well as the different project teams within Bank
Sequence work and drive delivery
Internal Consulting on Agile
Identifying opportunities to reduce waste in the way of work within the team
Coaching individual team members to help embrace an agile way of work
Vendor and procurement Management
Having a deep understanding of theories behind methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban, Lean thinking, LESS, etc.
Translating theories behind identified methodologies to give them relevance within the Banking division team
Agile Transformation
Influencing internal and external stakeholders to embrace an agile way of work.
Using coaching and training to help others understand how to use an agile way of working to become more productive.
Change Champion
Change champion for all transformation initiatives in the deployed area.
Support the activation and sustainability of change management mechanisms in departments/business units.
Project Management
Providing reporting to internal and external stakeholder of the activities, project status, risks and obstacles that are experienced.
Budget Management
Stakeholder Management
Build rapport with leaders in the Bank.
Build rapport/ be an interface for the deployed team with relevant end users in the Bank.
Recognized as SME agile Transformation as it relates business strategy in the Bank.
Gain buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of transformative initiatives and strategic programmes within Bank.
Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams that deliver on the strategic and operational initiatives
Desired Skills:
