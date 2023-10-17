SAP SAC Consultant – Gauteng Pretoria

You will be responsible to:

work as part of a team that is busy migrating HR Reporting and Planning Applications form Lumira to SAC.

Support applications in BW and SAC.

Assist in handling incidents and monitor data loads.

Minimum Requirements:

SAC Planning skills.

SAP Reporting skills.

BW4HANA knowledge will be an advantage.

BW (ABAP) knowledge will be an advantage.

Experience in Application Support.

Desired Skills:

