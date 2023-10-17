SAP SAC Consultant

You will be responsible to:
- work as part of a team that is busy migrating HR Reporting and Planning Applications form Lumira to SAC.
- Support applications in BW and SAC.
- Assist in handling incidents and monitor data loads.
Minimum Requirements:
- SAC Planning skills.
- SAP Reporting skills.
- BW4HANA knowledge will be an advantage.
- BW (ABAP) knowledge will be an advantage.
- Experience in Application Support.
Desired Skills:
