SAP SAC Consultant

Oct 17, 2023

You will be responsible to:

  • work as part of a team that is busy migrating HR Reporting and Planning Applications form Lumira to SAC.

  • Support applications in BW and SAC.

  • Assist in handling incidents and monitor data loads.

Minimum Requirements:

  • SAC Planning skills.

  • SAP Reporting skills.

  • BW4HANA knowledge will be an advantage.

  • BW (ABAP) knowledge will be an advantage.

  • Experience in Application Support.

