Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

6 month renewable contract
- 5 years plus experience as a Scrum Master in delivery of business solutions/application
- Co-ordinate the delivery of multiple projects
- 2 years in an IT service management role
- Solid knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, Less, to deliver solutions
- Leadership and management experience
- Excellent people and project management skills
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred
- ITIL certified
- 5 years investment banking experience (preferred)
- Investment Banking products knowledge working knowledge (advantage)
- Client Onboarding and Maintenance (advantage)
- Delivery Coordination
-
- Highlighting the activities of the individual team members as well as the different project teams within Bank
-
- Sequence work and drive deliveryInternal Consulting on Agile
-
- Identifying opportunities to reduce waste in the way of work within the team
-
- Coaching individual team members to help embrace an agile way of workVendor and procurement Management
-
- Having a deep understanding of theories behind methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban, Lean thinking, LESS, etc.
-
- Translating theories behind identified methodologies to give them relevance within the Banking division team
- Agile Transformation
-
- Influencing internal and external stakeholders to embrace an agile way of work.
-
- Using coaching and training to help others understand how to use an agile way of working to become more [URL Removed] Champion
-
- Change champion for all transformation initiatives in the deployed area.
-
- Support the activation and sustainability of change management mechanisms in departments/business [URL Removed] Management
-
- Providing reporting to internal and external stakeholder of the activities, project status, risksand obstacles that are experienced.
-
- Budget ManagementStakeholder Management
-
- Build rapport with leaders in the Bank.
-
- Build rapport/ be an interface for the deployed team with relevant end users in the Bank.
-
- Recognized as SME agile Transformation as it relates business strategy in the Bank.
-
- Gain buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of transformative initiatives and strategic programmes within Bank.
-
- Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams that deliver on the strategic and operational initiatives
Desired Skills:
- scrum
- Agile