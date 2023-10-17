Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

This role is individually accountable for turning data into actionable insights. The incumbent is relentlessly curious and uses advanced analytical skills, tools and platforms to present data as information and create analytical solutions that are interactive and easy to understand.

Key Result Areas:

Data Analysis

Meets with internal clients, understands their business requirements, agrees analytical approach and performs data analysis and visualization.

Develops business reports to support ad-hoc and regular business requirements.

Responsible for creating end to end solutions which includes problem definition, data acquisition, data exploration and visualization.

Performs data quality checks and validates results.

Liaises with data delivery teams.

Presents final results to stakeholders.

Provides a technical coaching role to data analysts.

Coordinates data extractions and input to strategic projects where integrated data sets are required.

Proactively seeks new knowledge in data analytics and visualisation.

Generates and tests hypotheses and provides actionable and measurable insights.

Reporting

Builds dashboards and reports to help answer business questions.

Interprets and analyses data and presents to stakeholders in presentations or reports.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Bachelor of Commerce/Business Science/Applied Mathematics or similar degree with a minimum of 3-5 years relevant experience essential.

Preferred Skills

Advanced user of data analysis tools eg. SQL, SAS, Python, Alteryx.

Advanced tableau developer.

Media data analysis experience.

Skills

Analysis Tools, Business Requirements, Dashboard Reporting, Data Acquisition, Data Analysis Tools, Data Explorations, Data Quality, Datasets

Education

Bachelor of Business Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Commerce Honours

Desired Skills:

Senior

Data Analyst

dashboards

