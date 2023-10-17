Senior Developer

Oct 17, 2023

  • Senior Software Developer
  • Database Administrator
  • System/Requirement Analyst
  • System development for water use licensing application
  • Reporting module
  • Database design and administration
  • Development of SQL stored procedures
  • Integration between systems, importing and exporting data (SQL Server, Informix)
  • Development of web based applications in Visual [URL Removed] environment
  • System testing, implementation and support
  • GIS Mapping Functionality
  • C#.Net, Asp.Net, JavaScript, XML, AJAX, Aspose, SQL Server, Informix (integration)

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Development
  • C#.Net Development
  • Database Design
  • Design Patterns
  • Relational database
  • Web Applications Development
  • C#
  • Code refactoring
  • Database Development
  • SQL
  • Full stack
  • API Development
  • JavaScript
  • Web services
  • JSON

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position