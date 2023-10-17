Senior Software Developer (Hybrid) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer (Hybrid).
Main Purpose of the Purpose:
- Support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC.
- Participate in the determination and implementation of technologies, system architecture, coding standards and best practices with the various development teams.
- Develop and implement moderate to complex web applications and systems on one or more platforms, within a variety of different software system types.
- Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products. Participate in the development of high-level system design diagrams for program design, coding, testing, debugging and documentation.
- Participate in mentoring junior developers.
Requirements:
- Advanced Diploma of 3 to 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 3 – 4 year Diploma/ Degree from a University of Technology or similar.
- Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.
- Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software.
- Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding and working knowledge of SOLID design principles and Clean/ Onion architecture.
- Extensive knowledge of C# and .Net Core using Visual Studio.
- Good understanding of frontend technologies like JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, HTML, and Razor. Blazor advantageous.
- Experience with ORM frameworks like Entity Framework, NHibernate or Dapper.
- Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Databases.
- Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability.
- Experience with design, development and implementation of unit and scenario testing (nUnit / xUnit).
- Experience with version control using GIT or SVN.
- Experience with Scrum/ Agile development methodologies.
- Experience with Azure DevOps boards, repos, pipelines, CI-CD is advantageous.
- Experience with Design Patterns like Repository, Factory, Singleton, etc patterns is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Takes ownership of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects / teams that they are responsible for.
- Is able to manage demands on their time and shows a willingness and ability to delegate to team members where appropriate.
- Demonstrates an interest in innovating and improving the organisation’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business.
- Participates in the evolution and improvement of best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development.
- Produces accurate, clean, scalable, and maintainable architecture and code.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Agile
- Ajax
- Dapper
- C#
- .Net Corre
- Visual Studio