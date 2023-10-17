Senior Software Developer (Innovations Team) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client is seeking a Senior Software Developer (Innovations Team) to join their team, based in Gqeberha.

Successful candidate will support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC.

Duties to include:-

Takes ownership of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects / teams that they are responsible for

Able to manage demands on their time and shows a willingness and ability to delegate to team members where appropriate

Demonstrates an interest in innovating and improving the organisation’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business

Participates in the evolution and improvement of best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development

Produces accurate, clean, scalable and maintainable architecture and code

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Minimum Requirements:-

Advanced Diploma of 3 to 4 years / NQF Level 7 (Typically, 3 to 4 year Diploma/Degree from a University of Technology or similar)

Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies

Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software

Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation)

Good understanding and working knowledge of SOLID design principles and Clean/Onion architecture

Extensive knowledge of C# and .Net Core using Visual Studio

Good understanding of frontend technologies like JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, HTML, and Razor / Blazor advantageous

Experience with ORM frameworks like Entity Framework, NHibernate or Dapper

Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Databases

Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability

Experience with design, development and implementation of unit and scenario testing (nUnit / xUnit)

Experience with version control using GIT or SVN

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies

Experience with Azure DevOps boards, repos, pipelines, CI-CD is advantageous

Experience with Design Patterns like Repository, Factory, Singleton, etc. patterns is advantageous

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous

Email your CV and supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Ajax

Analysis

C#

Design

HTML

Implementation

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position