Our client is looking for Senior UX/UI Designer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 6-month contract (This role is available immediately) the role is based in Cape Town.

Very clear demonstrable experience building design systems, component libraries, and/or UI Kits (if you cannot show this, please do not apply).

Bachelor’s degree HCI or design field, or equivalent work

5+ years working in a digital design profession as a UX designer, UI designer, interaction designer, product designer, or

Banking experience

End-to-end design skills including very strong graphic/UI/visual design

Outstanding portfolio showing deep product understanding and craftsmanship and innovative solutions from conception to

Very knowledgeable of user-centric processes and design thinking principles

Experienced and highly knowledgeable about di?erences in designing for multiple platforms,

Experience creating and maintaining clean design system documentation

Solid understanding of design theory (typography, color, grid, )

Knowledge of accessibility standards/patterns and designing for accessibility

Excellent communication collaboration skills

Excellent creative and critical thinking skills

Envision and create a design system (primarily in Figma)

Work closely with and support the UX/Product Design Teams and dev/engineering teams, across multiple

Help development teams create components by ensuring its built according to design and interaction specifications

Maintain the design system, create, and update documentation, and library components

Help development teams create components by ensuring it’s built according to design and interaction

Maintain the design system, create, and update documentation, and library

Establish design standards and principles accompanying the design system for scalability, efficiency, and

Evaluate and improve usability and accessibility of components and be a champion for the

Work with product designers by providing clear feedback on usage, conventions, and

Improve the design to development hando?

Give clear and usable guidance/feedback to product designers, help create new components, and promote best

Participate in the full product development process using relevant

Occasionally conduct/participate in research that is relevant to building the design

Uphold a high standard for design excellence and contribute to raising the bar for design at our company

Participate in our design

Desired Skills:

Instructing

Learning Strategies

Active Listening

Coordination

Management of Personnel Resources

Persuasion

Service Orientation

