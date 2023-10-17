Senior UX/UI Designer – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 17, 2023

Our client is looking for Senior UX/UI Designer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 6-month contract (This role is available immediately) the role is based in Cape Town.

  • Very clear demonstrable experience building design systems, component libraries, and/or UI Kits (if you cannot show this, please do not apply).

  • Bachelor’s degree HCI or design field, or equivalent work

  • 5+ years working in a digital design profession as a UX designer, UI designer, interaction designer, product designer, or

  • Banking experience

  • End-to-end design skills including very strong graphic/UI/visual design

  • Outstanding portfolio showing deep product understanding and craftsmanship and innovative solutions from conception to

  • Very knowledgeable of user-centric processes and design thinking principles

  • Experienced and highly knowledgeable about di?erences in designing for multiple platforms,

  • Experience creating and maintaining clean design system documentation

  • Solid understanding of design theory (typography, color, grid, )

  • Knowledge of accessibility standards/patterns and designing for accessibility

  • Excellent communication collaboration skills

  • Excellent creative and critical thinking skills

  • Envision and create a design system (primarily in Figma)

  • Work closely with and support the UX/Product Design Teams and dev/engineering teams, across multiple

  • Help development teams create components by ensuring its built according to design and interaction specifications

  • Maintain the design system, create, and update documentation, and library components

  • Work closely with and support the UX/Product Design Teams and dev/engineering teams, across multiple The design system for scalability, efficiency, and consistency.

  • Help development teams create components by ensuring it’s built according to design and interaction

  • Maintain the design system, create, and update documentation, and library

  • Establish design standards and principles accompanying the design system for scalability, efficiency, and

  • Evaluate and improve usability and accessibility of components and be a champion for the

  • Work with product designers by providing clear feedback on usage, conventions, and

  • Improve the design to development hando?

  • Give clear and usable guidance/feedback to product designers, help create new components, and promote best

  • Participate in the full product development process using relevant

  • Occasionally conduct/participate in research that is relevant to building the design

  • Uphold a high standard for design excellence and contribute to raising the bar for design at our company

  • Participate in our design

Desired Skills:

  • Instructing
  • Learning Strategies
  • Active Listening
  • Coordination
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Persuasion
  • Service Orientation

