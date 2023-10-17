Senior UX/UI Designer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for Senior UX/UI Designer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 6-month contract (This role is available immediately) the role is based in Cape Town.
- Very clear demonstrable experience building design systems, component libraries, and/or UI Kits (if you cannot show this, please do not apply).
- Bachelor’s degree HCI or design field, or equivalent work
- 5+ years working in a digital design profession as a UX designer, UI designer, interaction designer, product designer, or
- Banking experience
- End-to-end design skills including very strong graphic/UI/visual design
- Outstanding portfolio showing deep product understanding and craftsmanship and innovative solutions from conception to
- Very knowledgeable of user-centric processes and design thinking principles
- Experienced and highly knowledgeable about di?erences in designing for multiple platforms,
- Experience creating and maintaining clean design system documentation
- Solid understanding of design theory (typography, color, grid, )
- Knowledge of accessibility standards/patterns and designing for accessibility
- Excellent communication collaboration skills
- Excellent creative and critical thinking skills
- Envision and create a design system (primarily in Figma)
- Work closely with and support the UX/Product Design Teams and dev/engineering teams, across multiple
- Help development teams create components by ensuring its built according to design and interaction specifications
- Maintain the design system, create, and update documentation, and library components
- Establish design standards and principles accompanying the design system for scalability, efficiency, and
- Evaluate and improve usability and accessibility of components and be a champion for the
- Work with product designers by providing clear feedback on usage, conventions, and
- Improve the design to development hando?
- Give clear and usable guidance/feedback to product designers, help create new components, and promote best
- Participate in the full product development process using relevant
- Occasionally conduct/participate in research that is relevant to building the design
- Uphold a high standard for design excellence and contribute to raising the bar for design at our company
- Participate in our design
Desired Skills:
- Instructing
- Learning Strategies
- Active Listening
- Coordination
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Persuasion
- Service Orientation