Software Engineering Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Software Engineering Manager to lead their team of developers. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

The purpose of this role is to ensure design and delivery of high quality software solutions that innovatively and efficiently make the company’s vision a reality, and delights their clients. It manifests itself through leadership, management, and execution. In this role, you will be contributing to the vision and strategy of the business line, providing input into the digital strategy, working closely with the business line executive and the systems architect in leading software engineering and ensuring high quality of the LARGEST business unit in the company.

Key Responsibilities:

Vision – Actively contribute to defining and continually evolving the Technology Vision.

Leadership – Set the tone and culture that executes on the organisation’s strategy and attracts the best, value-aligned, team members. Drive the adoption of the delivery culture of the first time, on time, every time.

Software Development Lifecycle – Own and drive software development methodologies and continually evolve the approach.

Execution Accountability – efficiency and quality. Fast fail forwarded – it is OK to fail, but it is not OK not to learn and learn fast

Budget – Preparing and managing digital teams budget

Line Management – Line Manage the developers and QA team.

Collaboration – with other members of the Meraki leadership and with IT departments

Talent Development – Develop, nurture and retain top talent always insisting on a culture of excellence, learning, and curiosity.

Technology evolvement – together with the systems architect, keep abreast of technology trends and continually evaluate how they apply to the business to achieve a competitive advantage.

Qualifications & Experience:

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or other related technology degrees)

Minimum 7 years of experience in the software development industry

Minimum of 3 years experience must have been as a software development lead or manager.

Working with teams that are geographically distributed

Experience in cloud computing (PaaS, SaaS, IAAS)

Agile methodology

Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, and Firebase

Experience in simultaneously managing multiple Scrum teams

Competencies:

Capable of prioritising and managing trade-offs in an environment of continually competing system requirements and client needs.

Great in leading people by example, by caring for them, growing them, and inspiring excellence

Great in achieving results through line management and direct contributions

Ability to clearly communicate ideas and concepts.

High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas

Ability to operate in a dynamic and fast-paced environment with less clarity and certainty

Analytical ability to solve problems with attention to detail and conceptual thinking

Ability to challenge and be challenged on set ways of thinking and introduce fresh ways of working, having an open mindset

Ability to recognise and appreciate constructive feedback and constructive criticism

Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge

Continual learning and self-development

Technical competencies

A broad spectrum of technical experience and skill:

Cloud and web computing/programming (Google Cloud Platform is highly advantageous, together with Firestore & Firebase)

Industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases, NoSQL databases, IOT, stream & data processing)

Familiarity with APIs architecture styles (REST, RPC)

Agile SDLC approaches (e.g. Srum)

Native or hybrid mobile development (advantageous)

