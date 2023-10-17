Tarsus on Demand ties up distribution for AWS

Tarsus on Demand has been appointed an authorised distributor for Amazon Web Services (AWS), joining a select number of AWS distributors on the African continent looking to advance the adoption of cloud solutions and develop innovative new services and products.

The agreement will enable Tarsus On Demand’s partners to access the entire range of AWS-powered technologies and it says it will work closely with its extensive channel network to develop competencies and become an indispensable consultant for customers’ end-to-end cloud journeys.

More than two-thirds of companies using cloud computing across major African markets plan to increase their spending on cloud services, according to research conducted by World Wide Worx for its Cloud in Africa 2023 study.

As an authorised distributor, Tarsus On Demand will intensify its investments in staff, partner support, education, workshops, and cloud services to assist partners in utilising AWS solutions to boost their customers’ cloud adoption.

Senzo Mbhele, MD at Tarsus On Demand, says the agreement aligns with the company’s long-term vision of offering a wider range of products and solutions across Africa providing significant scale through the channel.

“It is truly an exciting opportunity to be working with a global brand in AWS whose thinking and approach aligns with ours,” Mbhele says. “Above all, it’s a privilege we do not take lightly to contribute to the growth and technology advancements of South Africa and the continent.”

Mbhele adds that through the agreement with AWS, Tarsus On Demand will enhance its cloud readiness and strengthen its capabilities to deliver cloud solutions to organisations of all sizes through its partners – particularly in key areas such as data, analytics, and AI.