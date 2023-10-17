Where banks, telcos and insurance unite

In today’s rapidly evolving financial services landscape, the once-distinct boundaries separating banks, telecommunications companies (telcos), and insurance providers have become increasingly blurred.

By CG Selva Ganesh, vice-president and CEO: South Africa at In2IT Technologies

This convergence is driven by a multitude of factors, including the proliferation of data, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), and innovative business models.

The Driving Forces

One of the primary drivers behind the convergence of banks, telcos, and insurance companies is the brand presence and wide-established infrastructure that telcos and insurance companies bring to the table.

This provides a strong foundation for collaborative efforts in the financial sector. Digitisation is another critical factor pushing this convergence.

As customers increasingly embrace digital payment transactions and online banking, the financial industry must adapt to meet their evolving needs. Additionally, affordable telco connectivity services and technological advancements in connectivity speed are creating an environment ripe for collaboration.

Mobile penetration plays a crucial role in this convergence, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. It allows banks and insurance companies to expand their customer base and provide services to previously underserved populations. As these driving forces continue to gain momentum, the lines between these industries will continue to blur.

The Benefits and Challenges

This convergence brings a host of potential benefits and challenges. Telcos see fintech as a lucrative revenue stream, while the finance industry views telco infrastructure as a means to expand its customer base and enhance loyalty. Digital banking, a key component of this convergence, significantly improves customer experience by reducing the need for physical branch visits, thereby cutting capital and operational expenditures.

Moreover, the convergence between mobile and fintech can empower small and medium-sized businesses, offering them access to services such as micro-lending, contactless payments, and business automation solutions. However, one of the main challenges is the vast amount of data that both industries possess. Robust cybersecurity measures are required to protect this data and ensure it is utilised responsibly.

The Role of the Digital Revolution

The digital revolution, characterised by cheaper connectivity, data processing, and storage, serves as the catalyst for convergence. Innovative technologies such as mobile banking, online banking, AI-powered virtual assistants, and contactless payments through mobile devices are at the forefront of this transformation.

Personal finance management tools empower customers to take control of their financial lives, further enhancing their experience.

Regulatory Implications

Regulatory and legal implications are crucial in this convergence, especially in cross-border money transfers. Governments and industry stakeholders are diligently working on regulations to prevent anomalies in transactions, strengthen anti-money laundering processes, and secure mobile phones and SIM cards from potential compromises.

Disruption of Traditional Business Models

Traditional telcos are transitioning into “Techcos,” diversifying their revenue streams as traditional voice and data revenues decline. Financial services are contributing to telcos’ revenue and brand loyalty, particularly within unbanked communities. Companies like Vodafone, MTN, and Orange are leading the way by building strong fintech customer bases and even establishing Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) setups.

Enhancing Customer Experience

The convergence of banks, telcos, and insurance companies directly impacts customer experience. Strategies that include leveraging data, understanding usage-based patterns, and creating a collaborative ecosystem are crucial to retaining and satisfying customers. These strategies enable cross-banking services and tap into previously underserved markets.

Future Trends and Developments

Looking ahead, we can expect to see further evolution in the convergence of these sectors. Digital banking will continue to grow, and AI-powered customer service and support will become increasingly prevalent.

Trends like usage-based banking and business model innovation will reshape the financial services industry, ensuring a customer-centric, dynamic future.

The convergence of banks, telcos, and insurance companies in the financial services sector is driven by digitisation, data proliferation, and innovative technologies. While it offers numerous benefits, including enhanced customer experiences and financial inclusion, it also presents challenges in terms of data security and regulatory compliance.

As the convergence continues to evolve, businesses must adapt to remain competitive in this dynamic landscape. The financial services industry of the future will be marked by digitisation, cybersecurity, outsourceable functions, business model innovation, and technology investment.