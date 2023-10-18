Clinical Facilitator and Clinical Application Support Specialist

New vacancy in! A leading Private hospital group in Gauteng is looking for a Clinical Facilitator and Clinical Application Support Specialist who has experience in a clinical environment.

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in Nursing.

Qualification in nursing education.

SANC registered.

Assessor and moderator trained.

Experience in a training capacity.

The capacity to recognise development areas in others and support them to facilitate personal development through coaching.

If you are interested and meet the requirements for this position, email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively, you can contact the team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit [URL Removed]

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted, thus, should you not hear from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Nusring Education

Training & Development

Coaching And Mentoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

