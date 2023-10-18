Commercial Analyst at CA Financial Appointments

Join a fast-growing team of travel professionals that specializes in building innovative travel brands and platforms. As the Commercial Analyst, you will take control of the revenue and pricing strategy for the brand’s revenue streams, including the optimisation of sales prices for different markets.

Responsibilities:

Take control of all sales and marketing related costings

Report on profitability and performance

Identify opportunities to maximise margins

Control of cost and pricing data

Develop and control discount and promotional strategies

Competitor pricing analysis

Analyse pricing continuously to optimise pricing

Requirements:

Degree level qualification in accounting / finance / analytics / management accounting

Solid foundation in accounting with the ability to learn new concepts and principles with ease

3+ years in analytical roles in consumer-driven industry

Exceptionally analytical and critical thinking skills

Insatiable curiosity, incredible numerical skills, eye for detail, hunger for learning and understanding, and a passion for business, people and technology are a recipe for success in this role

