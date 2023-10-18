Commercial Analyst at CA Financial Appointments

Join a fast-growing team of travel professionals that specializes in building innovative travel brands and platforms. As the Commercial Analyst, you will take control of the revenue and pricing strategy for the brand’s revenue streams, including the optimisation of sales prices for different markets.
Responsibilities:
- Take control of all sales and marketing related costings
- Report on profitability and performance
- Identify opportunities to maximise margins
- Control of cost and pricing data
- Develop and control discount and promotional strategies
- Competitor pricing analysis
- Analyse pricing continuously to optimise pricing
Requirements:
- Degree level qualification in accounting / finance / analytics / management accounting
- Solid foundation in accounting with the ability to learn new concepts and principles with ease
- 3+ years in analytical roles in consumer-driven industry
- Exceptionally analytical and critical thinking skills
- Insatiable curiosity, incredible numerical skills, eye for detail, hunger for learning and understanding, and a passion for business, people and technology are a recipe for success in this role
Desired Skills:
- Commercial
- Analyst
- Pricing