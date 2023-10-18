Desktop Support Specialist – Remote Remote

Our client is looking for a Desktop Support Specialist to effectively provide proactive, business-as-usual, on-site home support and project IT support to subscribed Executive VIP support users within agreed service levels and maintain the required levels of customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities:
- Schedule appointments for preventative maintenance and support;
- Maintain agreed-upon service levels while troubleshooting and resolving incidents, changes, and requests pertaining to hardware, software, audiovisual equipment, and printers;
- Install software according to the Discovery standards and requirements;
- Set up and maintain desktop, laptop, and mobile equipment in accordance with the standards and requirements of the company;
- Send unresolved incidents to the appropriate third level support teams for escalation in order to ensure prompt and correct resolution and maintain accountabilities for all issues;
- For all initiatives, new services, and service improvements, offer the necessary desktop support;
- Ensure all operating systems and applications remain up to date and on latest versions across all devices;
- Ensure that all the gadgets used by Executive VIP users and their personal assistants are accurately and regularly inventoried;
- Support proactive password management, ensuring password upkeep on all devices in use;
- Provide the Desktop Support Engineers with technical guidance, coaching, and mentoring;
- Provide operational reporting to service owners on the job completed in this setting;
- Keep abreast of new technological developments and alterations in the workplace.
Education and Experience:
- ITILV4 Foundation Certification or a matriculation diploma in information technology (recommended);
- Qualifications relating to Windows (recommended);
- Certifications from Apple (recommended);
- Experience working with computers, laptops, Apple products (MacBooks, IMacs, iPads), and the relevant operating systems (Microsoft and macOS), for a minimum of five years;
- Must have working knowledge of all network, hardware, and software issues that could develop for the supported devices, as well as advanced troubleshooting abilities;
- Working understanding of audiovisual technologies is required;
- Advanced mobile device support experience is required. (It includes Windows Mobile, Android, and iOS);
- Must be capable of setting up, configuring, and maintaining desktop printers and networks;
- Prior knowledge of a high-touch support setting is preferred;
- Experience in service management is preferred;
- New technology evaluation and testing is recommended.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- MCSE
- IT Servicing
- Desktop support
- Specialist