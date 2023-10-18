Desktop Support Specialist – Remote Remote

Our client is looking for a Desktop Support Specialist to effectively provide proactive, business-as-usual, on-site home support and project IT support to subscribed Executive VIP support users within agreed service levels and maintain the required levels of customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities:

Schedule appointments for preventative maintenance and support;

Maintain agreed-upon service levels while troubleshooting and resolving incidents, changes, and requests pertaining to hardware, software, audiovisual equipment, and printers;

Install software according to the Discovery standards and requirements;

Set up and maintain desktop, laptop, and mobile equipment in accordance with the standards and requirements of the company;

Send unresolved incidents to the appropriate third level support teams for escalation in order to ensure prompt and correct resolution and maintain accountabilities for all issues;

For all initiatives, new services, and service improvements, offer the necessary desktop support;

Ensure all operating systems and applications remain up to date and on latest versions across all devices;

Ensure that all the gadgets used by Executive VIP users and their personal assistants are accurately and regularly inventoried;

Support proactive password management, ensuring password upkeep on all devices in use;

Provide the Desktop Support Engineers with technical guidance, coaching, and mentoring;

Provide operational reporting to service owners on the job completed in this setting;

Keep abreast of new technological developments and alterations in the workplace.

Education and Experience:

ITILV4 Foundation Certification or a matriculation diploma in information technology (recommended);

Qualifications relating to Windows (recommended);

Certifications from Apple (recommended);

Experience working with computers, laptops, Apple products (MacBooks, IMacs, iPads), and the relevant operating systems (Microsoft and macOS), for a minimum of five years;

Must have working knowledge of all network, hardware, and software issues that could develop for the supported devices, as well as advanced troubleshooting abilities;

Working understanding of audiovisual technologies is required;

Advanced mobile device support experience is required. (It includes Windows Mobile, Android, and iOS);

Must be capable of setting up, configuring, and maintaining desktop printers and networks;

Prior knowledge of a high-touch support setting is preferred;

Experience in service management is preferred;

New technology evaluation and testing is recommended.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

MCSE

IT Servicing

Desktop support

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position