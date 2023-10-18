Desktop Support Specialist – Remote Remote

Oct 18, 2023

Our client is looking for a Desktop Support Specialist to effectively provide proactive, business-as-usual, on-site home support and project IT support to subscribed Executive VIP support users within agreed service levels and maintain the required levels of customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities:

  • Schedule appointments for preventative maintenance and support;
  • Maintain agreed-upon service levels while troubleshooting and resolving incidents, changes, and requests pertaining to hardware, software, audiovisual equipment, and printers;
  • Install software according to the Discovery standards and requirements;
  • Set up and maintain desktop, laptop, and mobile equipment in accordance with the standards and requirements of the company;
  • Send unresolved incidents to the appropriate third level support teams for escalation in order to ensure prompt and correct resolution and maintain accountabilities for all issues;
  • For all initiatives, new services, and service improvements, offer the necessary desktop support;
  • Ensure all operating systems and applications remain up to date and on latest versions across all devices;
  • Ensure that all the gadgets used by Executive VIP users and their personal assistants are accurately and regularly inventoried;
  • Support proactive password management, ensuring password upkeep on all devices in use;
  • Provide the Desktop Support Engineers with technical guidance, coaching, and mentoring;
  • Provide operational reporting to service owners on the job completed in this setting;
  • Keep abreast of new technological developments and alterations in the workplace.

Education and Experience:

  • ITILV4 Foundation Certification or a matriculation diploma in information technology (recommended);
  • Qualifications relating to Windows (recommended);
  • Certifications from Apple (recommended);
  • Experience working with computers, laptops, Apple products (MacBooks, IMacs, iPads), and the relevant operating systems (Microsoft and macOS), for a minimum of five years;
  • Must have working knowledge of all network, hardware, and software issues that could develop for the supported devices, as well as advanced troubleshooting abilities;
  • Working understanding of audiovisual technologies is required;
  • Advanced mobile device support experience is required. (It includes Windows Mobile, Android, and iOS);
  • Must be capable of setting up, configuring, and maintaining desktop printers and networks;
  • Prior knowledge of a high-touch support setting is preferred;
  • Experience in service management is preferred;
  • New technology evaluation and testing is recommended.

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSE
  • IT Servicing
  • Desktop support
  • Specialist

