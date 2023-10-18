DevOps Engineer

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a DevOps Engineer.

Qualification:

B.Sc (NQF 7) Computer Science or related with 6+ years relevant experience

B.Tech (Eng) (NQF 7) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 6+ years relevant experience

B.Sc (Hons) (NQF 8) Computer Science or related with 4+ years relevant experience

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) (NQF 8) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 4+ years relevant experience

MSc / [URL Removed] (NQF 9) Computer Science or relevant Engineering field with 3+ years relevant experience

Experience:

Experience as a DevOps / System Administrator OR as a Software Developer coupled with further education or training in DevOps and System Administration

Experience working in a high-performance computing environment is preferable

Configuration and management of CI/CD pipelines to support development and delivery of software products

Configuration and management of logging and monitoring stacks and frameworks for system health monitoring

Linux system installation, configuration and administration

Software development and scripting using the Python Programming Language

Deployment, upgrade and maintenance of Compute and Network Infrastructure

Working with workflow and issue management tools (e.g., JIRA)

Working with source code and version control tools (e.g., Git)

Being responsible for mission-critical pipelines and infrastructure

Knowledge:

Containerization (e.g., Docker, Podman, LXD, ECS)

Orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes, Mesos, Nomad)

Infrastructure-as-code (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Chef)

Distributed monitoring and alerting (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic)

Distributed logging (e.g., ELK stack)

Deployment (e.g., MaaS, FAI)

Virtualization (e.g., Openstack, proxmox)

Continuous integration (e.g., Jenkins, Buildbot, Github Actions)

Distributed Storage (e.g., Ceph, Lustre, MinIO)

Knowledge of high-performance computing infrastructure

Knowledge of Ethernet networks

