A well-established business is seeking to appoint a DevOps Engineer.
Qualification:
- B.Sc (NQF 7) Computer Science or related with 6+ years relevant experience
- B.Tech (Eng) (NQF 7) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 6+ years relevant experience
- B.Sc (Hons) (NQF 8) Computer Science or related with 4+ years relevant experience
- B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) (NQF 8) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 4+ years relevant experience
- MSc / [URL Removed] (NQF 9) Computer Science or relevant Engineering field with 3+ years relevant experience
Experience:
- Experience as a DevOps / System Administrator OR as a Software Developer coupled with further education or training in DevOps and System Administration
- Experience working in a high-performance computing environment is preferable
- Configuration and management of CI/CD pipelines to support development and delivery of software products
- Configuration and management of logging and monitoring stacks and frameworks for system health monitoring
- Linux system installation, configuration and administration
- Software development and scripting using the Python Programming Language
- Deployment, upgrade and maintenance of Compute and Network Infrastructure
- Working with workflow and issue management tools (e.g., JIRA)
- Working with source code and version control tools (e.g., Git)
- Being responsible for mission-critical pipelines and infrastructure
Knowledge:
- Containerization (e.g., Docker, Podman, LXD, ECS)
- Orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes, Mesos, Nomad)
- Infrastructure-as-code (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Chef)
- Distributed monitoring and alerting (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic)
- Distributed logging (e.g., ELK stack)
- Deployment (e.g., MaaS, FAI)
- Virtualization (e.g., Openstack, proxmox)
- Continuous integration (e.g., Jenkins, Buildbot, Github Actions)
- Distributed Storage (e.g., Ceph, Lustre, MinIO)
- Knowledge of high-performance computing infrastructure
- Knowledge of Ethernet networks
