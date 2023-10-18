DevOps Engineer

Oct 18, 2023

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a DevOps Engineer.
Qualification:

  • B.Sc (NQF 7) Computer Science or related with 6+ years relevant experience
  • B.Tech (Eng) (NQF 7) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 6+ years relevant experience
  • B.Sc (Hons) (NQF 8) Computer Science or related with 4+ years relevant experience
  • B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) (NQF 8) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 4+ years relevant experience
  • MSc / [URL Removed] (NQF 9) Computer Science or relevant Engineering field with 3+ years relevant experience

Experience:

  • Experience as a DevOps / System Administrator OR as a Software Developer coupled with further education or training in DevOps and System Administration
  • Experience working in a high-performance computing environment is preferable
  • Configuration and management of CI/CD pipelines to support development and delivery of software products
  • Configuration and management of logging and monitoring stacks and frameworks for system health monitoring
  • Linux system installation, configuration and administration
  • Software development and scripting using the Python Programming Language
  • Deployment, upgrade and maintenance of Compute and Network Infrastructure
  • Working with workflow and issue management tools (e.g., JIRA)
  • Working with source code and version control tools (e.g., Git)
  • Being responsible for mission-critical pipelines and infrastructure

Knowledge:

  • Containerization (e.g., Docker, Podman, LXD, ECS)
  • Orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes, Mesos, Nomad)
  • Infrastructure-as-code (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Chef)
  • Distributed monitoring and alerting (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic)
  • Distributed logging (e.g., ELK stack)
  • Deployment (e.g., MaaS, FAI)
  • Virtualization (e.g., Openstack, proxmox)
  • Continuous integration (e.g., Jenkins, Buildbot, Github Actions)
  • Distributed Storage (e.g., Ceph, Lustre, MinIO)
  • Knowledge of high-performance computing infrastructure
  • Knowledge of Ethernet networks

