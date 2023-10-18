Devops Engineer

The DevOps Engineer automates and supports the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery, integration and deployment for software packages, platforms, operating systems and infrastructure in the Digital Signal Processing Department within the Engineering & Technology Development Division.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop, maintain and support the CI/CD pipeline of the group to enable continuous delivery, integration and deployment of the group’s products and applications

Develop, maintain and support the logging and monitoring stacks to enable system health status monitoring to support and improve reliability and quality

Manage, maintain and support the Compute and Network Infrastructure within the group in terms of supporting the design of new systems, deployments, technical configuration management, and ensuring required uptime

Participate in software design processes, across the entire life cycle, to improve quality, maintainability and robustness of delivered products

Provide operational support for the operation of Digital Signal Processing Compute and Network Infrastructure and participate in after-hours, on-call support as required

Driving the incident management processes and continuously implementing lessons learned to improve overall quality and reliability

Participate in the generation of technical system and product-related documentation applicable to the CI/CD pipeline, logging and monitoring stacks and Compute and Network Infrastructure to support the delivery and hand-over of the Digital Signal Processing Group’s products

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Sc. (NQF 7) Computer Science or related with 6+ years relevant experience, OR

Tech (Eng) (NQF 7) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 6+ years relevant experience, OR

Sc. (Hons) (NQF 8) Computer Science or related with 4+ years relevant experience, OR

Eng./B.Sc. (Eng) (NQF 8) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 4+ years relevant experience; OR

MSc / [URL Removed] (NQF 9) Computer Science or relevant Engineering field with 3+ years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

problem solving

transfer knowledge

cutting edge technology

