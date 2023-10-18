Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is a Christian nonprofit organisation and they have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Developer / Team Lead to join their team.

Requirements:

Diploma / Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or similar

8+ years’ experience as a Full stack developer (preferable experience with Django and React or AngularJS or similar frameworks)

Strategic thinking and strong business acumen

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, capable of assessing complex issues and finding systematic solutions

Well-versed in current technological trends and familiar with a variety of business concepts

In-depth knowledge of web systems architecture, design and development

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to multi-task and manage various projects simultaneously

Hands on experience with complex project management

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

Django

React

Angular JS

Design

Web systems

Team Lead

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

A Christian nonprofit organisation.

