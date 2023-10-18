Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Oct 18, 2023

Our client is a Christian nonprofit organisation and they have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Developer / Team Lead to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Diploma / Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or similar
  • 8+ years’ experience as a Full stack developer (preferable experience with Django and React or AngularJS or similar frameworks)
  • Strategic thinking and strong business acumen
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, capable of assessing complex issues and finding systematic solutions
  • Well-versed in current technological trends and familiar with a variety of business concepts
  • In-depth knowledge of web systems architecture, design and development
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to multi-task and manage various projects simultaneously
  • Hands on experience with complex project management
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills
  • Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • Django
  • React
  • Angular JS
  • Design
  • Web systems
  • Team Lead

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

A Christian nonprofit organisation.

Learn more/Apply for this position