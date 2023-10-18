Intermediate .NET Developer

Oct 18, 2023

One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for a .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.

On Offer:

  • Project exposure across multiple industries.
  • Learning & development culture.
  • The client will pay for any certifications you would like to pursue.
  • Specialists in career growth, they will assist to plot out your career and suggest which areas of learning may be best for you.
  • Developers do not do support or maintain as there is a Managed Services team, you are free to focus on your code!

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 6+ years of .Net working experience.
  • In-depth working knowledge of the .Net programming language’s features.
  • Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
  • A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the .Net technology stack
  • Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.
  • The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces
  • Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.

Desired Skills:

