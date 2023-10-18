Intermediate PHP Developer (Laravel) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop & unit test applications as your coding talents as a strong Intermediate PHP Developer is sought to join the closeknit team of a cutting-edge FinTech company in Stellenbosch. As the company offers a hybrid working environment, you must be proficient in virtual team management and be able to manage deliverables in a virtual setting. The ideal candidate requires a College/University Degree in Computer Science or related field, have 3+ years’ work experience as a Software Developer including strong proficiency in PHP, Laravel & JavaScript. You also need to have experience with Linux (preferably Ubuntu), AWS, Azure GCP and a solid understanding of Object–Oriented and Service–Oriented application development techniques and theories.

DUTIES:

Reporting to the DevOps Manager –

Maintain high standards of software quality.

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts and Software Architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web– and Android based business applications.

Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established standards.

Participate in peer–reviews of solution designs and related code.

Package and support deployment of releases.

Work with teammates in the upgrade and rewrite of legacy software.

Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties.

Adhere to high–quality development principles while delivering solutions on–time and on–budget.

Provide third–level support to business users.

Research and evaluate a variety of software products to promote efficiency and quality of products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

College or University Degree in Computer Science or a related discipline.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years’ experience as a Software Developer.

Proficient with PHP, Laravel and JavaScript.

Linux sysadmin knowledge preferably Ubuntu.

Experience designing and developing enterprise grade software.

With one of the major Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure GCP), preferably AWS.

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments.

Experience with automated testing.

Agile development methodologies.

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimization.

Comprehensive understanding of Object–Oriented and Service–Oriented application development techniques and theories.

Web development technologies.

Experience with database development including relational database design, SQL and ORM technologies.

Experience with user interface design and prototyping.

Experience with API design interfacing with ERP systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

An intelligent, strong, tech savvy, outcomes focussed professional.

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment.

Strong communication skills.

Initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.

COMMENTS:

