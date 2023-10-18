IT Software Developer

IT Developer

Port Elizabeth

Market related salary offered

Stable company in Port Elizabeth is seeking to appoint an IT Developer who will support the software development process within the organisation by

providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to the agreed standards

and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Successful incumbent should have a Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6 and up to 3 years’ experience.

Skills: Proficient in specific areas related to software development; Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation). Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices. Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery. Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above. Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous. Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous. Experience with web development is vital.

Desired Skills:

OO Pricincipals

MVC

C#

.NET

ASP.NET

MS SQL

HTML

AJAX

SVN / TFS

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

