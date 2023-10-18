Power Procurement Project Manager
POSITION PURPOSE
- The purpose of this job is to lead and co-ordinate efforts across the organisation to procure the delivery of the PPA, and then advise and support the contractors.
- They will ensure that the deliverables from these contracts and the work of the internal team are integrated into the project level tools and systems.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- /B. Eng Degree (+9 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant.
- Masters’s Degree (+7 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
- D Degree (+5 years’ experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant
- PMP (or equivalent)
- Business Qualification (like MBA)
- Must be registered or eligible for registration with ECSA as a professional engineer or technologist.
- Proven experience in the project management and delivery of contracts from tender to completion within a large/complex construction project.
- Knowledge:
- Knowledge of and experience in power generation and distribution.
- Project and Program Management
- Government procurement processes
- Supplier Management
- ISO9001 Quality System
- Knowledge of national and international standard where applicable
- Work methods, designs, policies, and processes related to their program.
- Systems Engineering best practices.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Manage the procurement of power supply contracts for the business, complying with relevant legislation, policies, and frameworks.
- Conduct rigorous tender evaluation and selection processes, complying with organisational policies to select suppliers which best meet the requirements of the project and organisation.
- Manage the contracts through to successful completion, forming the primary link between the business and the contractors.
- Manage the contractor reporting relationship to ensure maintenance of data integrity. This may include active steps to look ahead to proactively manage progress against schedule, budget and earned value, acting in accordance with the terms of the contract.
- Program/Project Management Plans resulting in resourced, approved projects consistent with business overall strategy.
- Coordinate input from stakeholders across the Observatory, overseeing and integrating multiple activities.
- Build good working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to gain buy-in, deliver assigned contracts and support effective collaboration.
- Assess safety, environmental, reputational, and financial risks associated with the portfolio, recommend corrective actions and report to senior management to ensure risks are understood and appropriate action is taken.
- Provide specialist advice to senior management and senior project leaders to support change and successfully deliver overall project performance.
- Monitor and report on financial, schedule and technical status of the program.
- Ultimately responsible for managing the schedule and budget for programs with the assistance of the PMO.
Desired Skills:
- Teamwork
- Collaboration
- Communication
- Leadership
- Resource Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree