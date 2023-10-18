Senior Developer C#

An opportunity exists for a Senior Developer who will develop bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.

The Senior Developer will work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

Permanent, Cape Town, Remote

Responsibilities

  • For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop, and test high quality code.
  • Develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and client technologies.
  • Peer review work
  • Mentor more junior developers
  • Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects
  • Strong on the web client development side.
  • Ability to train and review junior developer’s code.
  • Demonstrate creativity when solving problems.
  • Take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience based equivalent.

Skills & Experience:

  • Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

  • Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies

  • JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework)

  • TypeScript
  • CSS
  • Proven formal software development experience.
  • Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.
  • Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding
  • Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
  • Experienced using source control.
  • Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
  • Azure services

Personal Characteristics:

  • Analytical thinking with attention to detail
  • Willing to learn new technologies
  • Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • fullstack
  • developer
  • Development
  • ASP.NET
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

