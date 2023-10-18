Senior Developer C#

An opportunity exists for a Senior Developer who will develop bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.
The Senior Developer will work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.
Permanent, Cape Town, Remote
Responsibilities
- For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop, and test high quality code.
- Develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and client technologies.
- Peer review work
- Mentor more junior developers
- Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects
- Strong on the web client development side.
- Ability to train and review junior developer’s code.
- Demonstrate creativity when solving problems.
- Take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience based equivalent.
Skills & Experience:
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
-
Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies
-
JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework)
- TypeScript
- CSS
- Proven formal software development experience.
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.
- Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Experienced using source control.
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
- Azure services
Personal Characteristics:
- Analytical thinking with attention to detail
- Willing to learn new technologies
- Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- fullstack
- developer
- Development
- ASP.NET
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma