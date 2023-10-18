Senior Developer C#

An opportunity exists for a Senior Developer who will develop bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.

The Senior Developer will work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

Permanent, Cape Town, Remote

Responsibilities

For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop, and test high quality code.

Develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and client technologies.

Peer review work

Mentor more junior developers

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects

Strong on the web client development side.

Ability to train and review junior developer’s code.

Demonstrate creativity when solving problems.

Take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience based equivalent.

Skills & Experience:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies

JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework)

TypeScript

CSS

Proven formal software development experience.

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control.

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Azure services

Personal Characteristics:

Analytical thinking with attention to detail

Willing to learn new technologies

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

