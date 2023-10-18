Senior IT Support Engineer at ikeja Wireless

We are looking for a Senior IT Support Engineer to join our team, as we embark on the expansion of our network throughout South Africa. In taking on this role, you will be joining a talented and passionate team that is intrinsically motivated by the fact that we are a fast-growing internet startup that finds itself in the telecommunications space. At ikeja, we believe in providing more than just a quality wireless internet solution – we’re dedicated to building and empowering the communities which we serve, by equipping them with the accessibility required for their personal and professional development.

Responsibilities of the role (not limited to but including):

User Support:

Provide timely and professional technical support to employees, assisting with hardware and software issues, network connectivity, and other IT-related problems.

Install, configure, and maintain end-user devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Offer training and guidance to employees on IT tools and software applications.

Design and implement a ticketing system and IT support process for employees

Plan, extend, secure and manage underlying IT and network infrastructure relating to the operations of the corporate head office and branch offices.

IT Procurement and Inventory Management:

Assist in the procurement process for IT hardware, software, and services, ensuring cost-effectiveness and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

This involves but is not limited to:

IP planning and management, Site to Site VPN management, remote VPN user access, and related security for interconnectivity between HQ and branch offices

User/domain administration and security across Google Workspace, Active Directory, Azure, AWS, Mimecast and bespoke in-house services and applications

Managing and ensuring security standards are met on internet-facing infrastructure, whether they be routers, firewalls, or servers (VM or Physical)

Planning, extending, and managing physical IP-based Access Control and CCTV security systems

Planning, extending, and managing corporate office switching and wireless (LAN) for user access

Setting up, diagnosing, and resolving issues on user machines

Desired Skills:

MCSA Advantageous

Mikrotik certification advantageous

Fortigate certification advantageous

Certifications such as Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or CompTIA Security+ (preferred)

Diploma in Computer Science (or 3 year tertiary qualification)

Information Technology

or related field

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Hey! We’re ikeja, with a lowercase “i”, always. We’re a home-grown tech company that builds tools and services that enable affordable internet access to Ekasi (Ekasi is a township slang meaning ‘my community’).

ikeja exists to remove the financial barrier to true unlimited internet access for those in the townships of South Africa while providing the absolute best customer service and experience possible.

We have a culture of innovation, urgency, frugality, and perfection and is led by founders who are relentless in creating a company that dominates the segment and controls the township connectivity ecosystem. We’re looking for people who are inspired by this mission and can help us achieve it.

At ikeja, we believe in providing more than just a quality wireless internet solution – we’re dedicated to building and empowering the communities which we serve, by equipping them with the accessibility required for their personal and professional development.

