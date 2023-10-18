Senior PHP Developer (Laravel) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the close-knit team of a cutting-edge FinTech company in Stellenbosch seeking the coding expertise of a forward-thinking Senior PHP Developer with strong Laravel. Forming part of an Agile Dev team, you will help build and work on enterprise payment grade software systems on top of a PHP Laravel and [URL Removed] development stack. As the company offers a hybrid working environment, you must be proficient in virtual team management and be able to manage deliverables in a virtual setting. The ideal candidate must have a College/University Degree in Computer Science or related field, have at least 7+ years’ experience in a similar role with extensive knowledge of PHP, Laravel & JavaScript. You also need proficiency in Linux – preferably Ubuntu & with one of the major Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure GCP), preferably AWS.

DUTIES:

Reporting to the DevOps Manager –

Maintain high standards of software quality.

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts and Software Architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web– and Android-based business applications.

Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

Design, develop, and Unit Test applications in accordance with established standards.

Participate in peer–reviews of solution designs and related code.

Package and support deployment of releases.

Work with teammates in the upgrade and rewrite of legacy software.

Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties.

Adhere to high–quality development principles while delivering solutions on–time and on–budget.

Develop Cloud native solutions.

Provide third–level support to business users.

Research and evaluate a variety of software products to promote efficiency and quality of products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

College or University Degree in Computer Science or a related discipline.

Experience/Skills –

A proven track record as a Senior Software Developer with at least 7+ years’ experience.

Extensive knowledge with strong proficiency in PHP, Laravel and JavaScript.

Linux sysadmin knowledge preferably Ubuntu.

Designing and developing enterprise grade software.

Experience with one of the major Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure GCP), preferably AWS.

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments.

Experience with automated testing

Agile development methodologies.

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimization.

Comprehensive understanding of Object–Oriented and Service–Oriented application development techniques and theories.

ATTRIBUTES:

An intelligent, strong, tech savvy, outcomes focussed professional.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (both written and verbal).

Willingness to learn and adapt to new challenges in this fast–paced growing company.

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment.

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

