Senior Software Developer

Oct 18, 2023

Senior IT Developer
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary offered.

Requirements:

  • Advanced Diploma of 3 to 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 3 – 4 year Diploma/Degree from a University of Technology or similar.
  • Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.
  • Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software.
  • Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
  • Good understanding and working knowledge of SOLID design principles and Clean/Onion architecture.
  • Extensive knowledge of C# and .Net Core using Visual Studio.
  • Good understanding of frontend technologies like JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, HTML, and Razor. Blazor advantageous.
  • Experience with ORM frameworks like Entity Framework, NHibernate or Dapper.
  • Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Databases.
  • Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability.
  • Experience with design, development and implementation of unit and scenario testing (nUnit / xUnit).
  • Experience with version control using GIT or SVN.
  • Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps boards, repos, pipelines, CI-CD is advantageous.
  • Experience with Design Patterns like Repository, Factory, Singleton, etc patterns is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • GIT
  • SVN
  • jQuery
  • AJAX
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • API
  • Azure DevOps
  • CI-CD
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

