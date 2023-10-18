Senior Software Developer

Senior IT Developer
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary offered.
Requirements:
- Advanced Diploma of 3 to 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 3 – 4 year Diploma/Degree from a University of Technology or similar.
- Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.
- Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software.
- Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding and working knowledge of SOLID design principles and Clean/Onion architecture.
- Extensive knowledge of C# and .Net Core using Visual Studio.
- Good understanding of frontend technologies like JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, HTML, and Razor. Blazor advantageous.
- Experience with ORM frameworks like Entity Framework, NHibernate or Dapper.
- Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Databases.
- Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability.
- Experience with design, development and implementation of unit and scenario testing (nUnit / xUnit).
- Experience with version control using GIT or SVN.
- Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
- Experience with Azure DevOps boards, repos, pipelines, CI-CD is advantageous.
- Experience with Design Patterns like Repository, Factory, Singleton, etc patterns is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- GIT
- SVN
- jQuery
- AJAX
- HTML
- JavaScript
- REST
- SOAP
- API
- Azure DevOps
- CI-CD
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree