Senior Web Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- Complete efficient and quality coding items on time
- Perform preventative, adaptive, perfective maintenance and development to ensure the optimal functioning of IT Applications
- Manage and execute allocated service requests (development, unit testing, release to Testing environments and implementation on Production)
- Application Source Code Maintenance (Version controlled repository
continuously updated)
- Ensure that agreed monthly deliverables tasks are completed on schedule
- Application development, maintenance, and support
- Overall deliverables for this role are to ensure that the contract delivery objectives are met
Desired Skills:
- quality coding
- Perform preventative
- Development
- unit testing
- implementation on Production
- Application development
- C#
- NET Framework
- Microsoft Sql Server
- Visual Studio
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma