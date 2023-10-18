Senior Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 18, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

  • Complete efficient and quality coding items on time
  • Perform preventative, adaptive, perfective maintenance and development to ensure the optimal functioning of IT Applications
  • Manage and execute allocated service requests (development, unit testing, release to Testing environments and implementation on Production)
  • Application Source Code Maintenance (Version controlled repository
    continuously updated)
  • Ensure that agreed monthly deliverables tasks are completed on schedule
  • Application development, maintenance, and support
  • Overall deliverables for this role are to ensure that the contract delivery objectives are met

Desired Skills:

  • quality coding
  • Perform preventative
  • Development
  • unit testing
  • implementation on Production
  • Application development
  • C#
  • NET Framework
  • Microsoft Sql Server
  • Visual Studio
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

