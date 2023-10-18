SharePoint Consultant at RecruiTech – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known software development house. Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate/Senior Microsoft SharePoint Consultant (Hybrid) with strong expertise in on-premises SharePoint environments and migration projects. In this role, you will be responsible for providing expert guidance, technical support, and strategic recommendations to our clients to help them optimize their SharePoint environments and successfully migrate to newer versions or cloud-based platforms.
Responsibilities:
SharePoint On-Premises Expertise:
- Assess and analyze the existing on-premises SharePoint environment to identify areas for improvement and optimization
- Provide technical support and troubleshooting for on-premises SharePoint deployments
- Configure and maintain SharePoint services, including SharePoint Server and related infrastructure components
- Collaborate with clients to understand their specific requirements and design customized solutions
SharePoint Migration:
- Lead and manage SharePoint migration projects from on-premises environments to cloud-based solutions i.e. SharePoint Online
- Create comprehensive migration plans, including data assessment, content mapping, and user adoption strategies
- Execute migration tasks, ensuring minimal downtime and data integrity during the transition
- Troubleshoot and resolve migration-related issues
Collaboration and Communication:
- Communicate technical concepts and project progress effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
- Provide training and knowledge transfer to client teams to ensure successful adoption of the new SharePoint environment
Documentation and Best Practices:
- Create detailed documentation of configurations, migration processes, and best practices
- Stay up-to-date with the latest SharePoint features, updates, and industry trends
- Advise clients on best practices for SharePoint governance, security, and compliance
Requirements:
- Proven experience in on-premises SharePoint architecture and administration
- Minimum of 5 years relevant experience
- Demonstrated expertise in SharePoint migration projects, including planning, execution, and post-migration support
- Proficiency in PowerShell scripting for SharePoint administration and automation
- Familiarity with SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365, and related cloud technologies
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex SharePoint issues
- Excellent communication and client-facing skills
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications
Desired Skills:
- SharePoint Online
- Microsoft 365
- PowerShell
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree