SharePoint Consultant at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity to join a well-known software development house. Our client is seeking a talented and experienced Intermediate/Senior Microsoft SharePoint Consultant (Hybrid) with strong expertise in on-premises SharePoint environments and migration projects. In this role, you will be responsible for providing expert guidance, technical support, and strategic recommendations to our clients to help them optimize their SharePoint environments and successfully migrate to newer versions or cloud-based platforms.

Responsibilities:

SharePoint On-Premises Expertise:

Assess and analyze the existing on-premises SharePoint environment to identify areas for improvement and optimization

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for on-premises SharePoint deployments

Configure and maintain SharePoint services, including SharePoint Server and related infrastructure components

Collaborate with clients to understand their specific requirements and design customized solutions

SharePoint Migration:

Lead and manage SharePoint migration projects from on-premises environments to cloud-based solutions i.e. SharePoint Online

Create comprehensive migration plans, including data assessment, content mapping, and user adoption strategies

Execute migration tasks, ensuring minimal downtime and data integrity during the transition

Troubleshoot and resolve migration-related issues

Collaboration and Communication:

Communicate technical concepts and project progress effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Provide training and knowledge transfer to client teams to ensure successful adoption of the new SharePoint environment

Documentation and Best Practices:

Create detailed documentation of configurations, migration processes, and best practices

Stay up-to-date with the latest SharePoint features, updates, and industry trends

Advise clients on best practices for SharePoint governance, security, and compliance

Requirements:

Proven experience in on-premises SharePoint architecture and administration

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience

Demonstrated expertise in SharePoint migration projects, including planning, execution, and post-migration support

Proficiency in PowerShell scripting for SharePoint administration and automation

Familiarity with SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365, and related cloud technologies

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex SharePoint issues

Excellent communication and client-facing skills

Relevant Microsoft Certifications

