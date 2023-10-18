Systems Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Manage and maintain the company’s Virtualized Server infrastructure.

Design, Document and deploy networking infrastructure, including switches, routers, firewalls, and VPNs, and ensure that they are always secure and up to date.

Monitor and troubleshoot network and server performance issues and collaborate with team members to identify and resolve root causes.

Documentation and knowledge sharing of all aspects of Network, Server and System design and implementations as well as physical asset management and control.

Assist and support with ad hoc local or global IT projects.

Manage all system back-ups and restore protocols by ensuring backups are completed daily, weekly, and monthly with periodic recovery testing.

Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical stakeholders.

Work with Local and Global IT teams to manage and maintain the company’s Office 365 and Google Workspace environments.

Enforce Security and IT Compliance by enforcing local and global IT governance policies and procedures.

Provide first-line technical support to end users regarding hardware, software, and network-related issues – remotely or desk side support.

Troubleshoot and solve application problems and manage local applicationsoftware deployment.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

At least 3-5 years proven technical experience will be essential in the following areas:

Microsoft Suite (Server [Phone Number Removed]; Apps). Experience in Google Workspace will be advantageous.

Strong technical knowledge and skill in IT security, network, server operating systems and virtualization.

Strong knowledge of server hardware and storage systems (e.g., RAID, SAN, NAS).

Solid hardware and software troubleshooting skills

Experience using remote access tools to support end users and systems.

Background in SAP ECC6 or later is required (front-end user is good enough).

Background in program development and in any programming language, with at least 1-2 years of experience.

Must have own vehicle and willing to travel to remote offices.

Desired Skills:

SAP ECC6

RAID

SAN

NAS

Microsoft Suite

About The Employer:

Our client urgently seeks a System and Application Engineer

Responsible for supporting and improving of the company’s IT infrastructure and Business Applications, with focus on Server Virtualization, Networking, and the development and support of various Business Applications. Will collaborate closely with local and global IT team members to ensure that the company’s IT systems and infrastructure are always operational, secure, and scalable.

