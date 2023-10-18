Three trends enabling digital transformation in retail

The retail industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, witnessing intense digital transformation events that have resulted in in an e-commerce renaissance in South Africa. Look at Zara for example. Its new store in Sandton City allows customers to save time by checking out their items themselves, demonstrating that retail brands are using technological advancements to enhance the shopping experience.

Technology has helped to create more flexibility, enable seamless transactions between customers and businesses, and provide more personalised experiences.

Fatima Khota, POS category manager at Rectron, cites these three trends enabling the digital transformation of retail:

* Internet of Things (IoT): The integration of barcoding technology with IoT devices is a major trend in retail digital transformation. IoT devices, such as smart shelves, RFID tags, and sensors, can interact with barcode scanners to provide real-time data on inventory levels, product location, and even customer behaviour. This integration enhances inventory visibility and accuracy, allowing retailers to optimise stock levels, reduce out-of-stock scenarios, and improve supply chain management.

* Mobile and Contactless Shopping: The rise of mobile commerce and contactless shopping experiences is reshaping retail, and barcoding technology plays a crucial role in this trend. Mobile apps equipped with barcode scanning capabilities allow customers to scan products, access detailed information, compare prices, and make purchases directly from their smartphones.

* Data Analytics and AI: The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how retailers leverage barcoding technology. By collecting and analysing data from barcode scans, retailers can gain insights into customer preferences, buying patterns, and overall store performance and ultimately improves the overall customer experience.

“Incorporating these trends into retail operations not only enhances efficiency and customer engagement but also allows retailers to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The seamless integration of barcoding technology with IoT, mobile, and data analytics is driving the digital transformation of the retail industry, enabling retailers to provide more personalised, convenient, and efficient shopping experiences,” she says.

As the economy becomes more digital, retailers will need to ensure their digital transformation strategies meet the needs of their consumers. It will be the businesses that create more seamless experiences with customers that will thrive long into the future.

“While it might be tempting to splash out on new software and devices, it’s important to first see where these solutions will create value. Rather than diving full on into building a new app or throwing all your marketing capacity behind the latest social media platform, carefully consider what already exists in your toolbox and how it can be improved to create greater value for you and your customers. Build a digital retail strategy that uses what you have and include milestones of where the business needs to be to take its digital transformation to the next level,” concludes Khota.