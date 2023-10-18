UX/UI Designer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR exceptional eye for beautiful digital aesthetics is sought by a global Dev House in the sphere of iGaming to be its next UX/UI Designer. Joining its Product team, you will not only design but also innovate and use your eye for clean & artful design to translate high-level requirements to interaction flows and design artifacts while measuring the success of these implementations. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Design/Fine Arts/Engineering or related field with at least 5+ years’ work experience in a similar role with a strong portfolio of related projects. Your design toolset should include Figma, InVision, AdobeXD, Axure, Sketch, Jira, Confluence, Photoshop & Illustrator.

DUTIES:

Create user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, and user feedback.

Create user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and mockups.

Translate requirements into style guides, design systems, design patterns and attractive user interfaces.

Design UI elements such as input controls, navigational components, and informational components

Plan and implement new designs – measure and report on success of new design implementation.

Optimize existing user interface design – measure and report on success of adjustments to existing designs.

Arrange and run User Testing sessions to test the user experience.

Create original Graphic Designs (e.g., images, sketches, and tables).

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g., responsiveness).

Collaborate effectively with POs, Developers, and the wider business.

Incorporate customer feedback, usage metrics, and usability findings into design in order to enhance user experience.

Spec writing – designs will require an accompanying Spec.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree/Diploma in Design, Fine Arts, Engineering, related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

5 + Years’ experience as a UI/UX Designers well as a strong portfolio of related projects.

Demonstrable skills with a strong portfolio of past client work.

Up to date with the latest trends, techniques, and technologies.

Proficient in Figma.

Proficient in other prototyping tools such as InVision, AdobeXD, Axure, Sketch etc.

Proficient in Jira and Confluence.

Proficient in Graphic Design tools such as Photoshop and Illustrator.

Strong attention to detail.

Advantageous –

Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills.

Experience in the Online Casino industry.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

