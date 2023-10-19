Analyst Developer

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

As an Analyst Developer for Business Banking your purpose is to develop cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize the way our clients engage with our banking services. Through your well-honed full stack development skillset, you will be at the forefront of innovation, utilizing the latest technologies to design, build and maintain chatbots, voice assistances, enable complex integrations, and other conversational interfaces that provide a seamless, personalized, and secure experience for our clients. You will work collaboratively with other developers, data scientist and product managers to deliver solutions that are scalable, efficient, and easy to use, while keeping up to date with latest industry trends and best practices.

Experience

6 years’ experience in Software development, project delivery and implementation

Experience in the following development languages:

* Minimum C# or Net Core Framework

* SQL

* ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS

* Web Services

* Ideal Node.js

* AWS

* React

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

* n/a

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Banking systems

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

C#

AWS

Node.js

Learn more/Apply for this position