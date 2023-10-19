Automation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Oct 19, 2023

Automation Engineer DBN (Mitshubishi Certified)

Our client in the Engineering sector based in Durban is looking for an automotive industry experienced Automation Engineer, Mitshubishi Certified.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • 5 years experience in the Automotive Industry
  • Mitsubishi Certification is essential
  • Toyopuc Certification advantageous
  • Yaskawa Robotics will be advantageous

Main Responsibilities:

Software Engineering

  • Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
  • Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
  • Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
  • Documentation and Backup management
  • Commissioning and Handover
  • Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
  • Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Design
  • Electrical
  • Software

About The Employer:

Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for Automation Engineer to join their growing team in Durban.

