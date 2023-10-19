Business Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Understand client needs and develop and communicate a strategic approach to problem-solving.

Facilitate problem identification and develop solutions using Business Analysis techniques and tools.

Manage complexity and ensure effective communication with stakeholders.

Elicit, record, analyse, and trace business and system requirements from concept to implementation.

Provide exceptional customer service and influence stakeholders to improve efficiencies.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Commerce or IT-related undergraduate degree or relevant IT diploma.

5 – 8 years of experience in delivering medium to complex systems development projects in the financial services / insurance industry.

Ability to simplify complex concepts into simple business language and think critically to solve problems.

Strong understanding of technology and delivery methodologies with in-depth business analysis competencies.

Skilled in scoping, planning, and estimating delivery approach/strategies for self and team across the SDLC.

Proficient in requirements elicitation, analysis, and management with a focus on quality assurance.

Experienced in managing risks and issues related to delivery and leading teams for successful project outcomes.

Knowledgeable in the software/system development process and stakeholder management.

Exposure to project management or agile team leadership is advantageous.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid and can be based either in Cape Town or Johannesburg

Job ID:

J104384

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Development Projects

Financial Services

