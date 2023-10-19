Business Analyst Specialist (1 yr contract) – Remote Remote

The specialist BA links and aligns the business mission, strategy, and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy. He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient, sustainable, agile, and adaptable manner. To bring business needs, capabilities, technology, and process together in an efficient and effective manner.

Analyzes complex business problems to be solved with automated systems.

Identifies gaps and provides technical expertise in business requirements for system functional specifications and scales new and current systems, processes, and procedures in a cost-effective manner.

Configures system settings and options; plans and executes unit, integration and acceptance testing to meet business requirements. Designs details of automated systems.

May provide consultation to users in the area of automated systems. May lead cross-functional linked teams to address business or systems issues.

The Business Analyst’s key function is to work with internal and external clients to determine requirements and to define solutions to address complex business, process and systems problems, and improvements in the organization. They act as a liaison among stakeholders in order to understand the structure, policies, and operations of an organization, and to recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals.

Qualifications and Certifications:

Typically requires Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with related demonstrable experience.

Experience:

10 years working experience (business or IT) in various analysis roles. Minimum of 6 years in a senior Business Analyst role

Can influence people based on their sound knowledge and experience.

Understands BA Practices, and principles.

These candidates do not need to learn anything.

This person will need to be able to navigate their way around with little to no intervention.

Absolutely essential to have Agile and SAFe experience.

Beneficially if they have dual skills (Process Engineering and Business Analysis).

Experience with Aris is beneficial.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Develop collaborative relationships through dealing with different cultural customs, and political factors.

Diffuse and address conflict. Identify where conflicts and/or synergies exist between technologies and business functions.

Meet business needs through the ability to perform vendor/solution evaluation and solution validation.

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

Understand and embrace the vision and values, leading by example.

Add value to and seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems.

Drive the business area by identifying and executing opportunities.

Ensure success of high risk or strategic projects.

Create and maintain an operating plan (business roadmap) for achieving the strategic

vision and operating platform, while delivering expected business results.

Identify and prioritize business initiatives and produce feasibility studies, cost-benefits and business case documents justifying the investment required.

Define business vision, goals, objectives, business processes and requirements.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

Enable skilling and required corrective action to take place by sharing knowledge and industry trends with team.

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the

functioning of stakeholders’ businesses. Ensure team success. Promote and contribute to the organization Business Analysis (BA) Centre of Excellence

Desired Skills:

senior Business Analyst

Agile and SAFe experience

Aris

