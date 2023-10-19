Business Systems Analyst

Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking to employ an experienced Business Systems Analyst at their organization

Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking to employ an experienced Business Systems Analyst at their organization

Location: Kraaifontein, Cape Town

Requirements:

Degree in business, computer science or similar field

3+ years of experience as a Business Systems Analyst

Must have experience working with SDLC processes.

Must be fluent in Afrikaans

To excel in this position, you should be an experienced professional with in-depth knowledge of business processes and business system analysis techniques.

Responsibilities:

Examine current and new business procedures.

Determines operational objectives by studying business functions, gathering information, and evaluating output requirements.

Documenting and communicating required system requirements and procedures

Documenting and communicating required reporting requirements and procedures

Report common patterns, questions, and other issues to management.

Recommend solutions for improving and restructuring company procedures.

Assess company performance, information, and plans by conducting regular tests and analysis.

Monitor company systems status and report any progress or changes.

Establish specifications for new projects by developing project goals, phases, and budgets.

Monitors project progress by tracking activity, resolving problems, and recommending change

Assisting with the creation and maintenance of policies and procedures

Participating in the review of internal controls and procedures

Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Desired Skills:

SDLC Processes

MS Office

Business Systems Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position