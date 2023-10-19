Our client in the logistics industry is urgently looking to employ an experienced Business Systems Analyst at their organization
Location: Kraaifontein, Cape Town
Requirements:
- Degree in business, computer science or similar field
- 3+ years of experience as a Business Systems Analyst
- Must have experience working with SDLC processes.
- Must be fluent in Afrikaans
- To excel in this position, you should be an experienced professional with in-depth knowledge of business processes and business system analysis techniques.
Responsibilities:
- Examine current and new business procedures.
- Determines operational objectives by studying business functions, gathering information, and evaluating output requirements.
- Documenting and communicating required system requirements and procedures
- Documenting and communicating required reporting requirements and procedures
- Report common patterns, questions, and other issues to management.
- Recommend solutions for improving and restructuring company procedures.
- Assess company performance, information, and plans by conducting regular tests and analysis.
- Monitor company systems status and report any progress or changes.
- Establish specifications for new projects by developing project goals, phases, and budgets.
- Monitors project progress by tracking activity, resolving problems, and recommending change
- Assisting with the creation and maintenance of policies and procedures
- Participating in the review of internal controls and procedures
- Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC Processes
- MS Office
- Business Systems Analysis