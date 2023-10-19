Cloud Engineer

Oct 19, 2023

Role Purpose:
Design, implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including the configuration of connectivity, computers and services that are deployed in a Hybrid cloud environment.

Qualifications

  • Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Microsoft, Amazon, or Google) & Diploma/Degree
  • 5+ years’ experience in a technical role/server maintenance role, including managing a cloud environment.
  • Microsoft Windows Server OS, Linux, SQL, Docker/Kubernetes Experience with Dev/ops tool advantageous

Requirements

  • Translate the high-level solution design with the Architect into a physical design that can be implemented. This will be directed by the standards that have been confirmed. Ensure that security standards are met.
  • Implement the low-level design within the hybrid cloud environment.
  • Ensure that all documentation is completed, and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation.
  • Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable.
  • Assist the support team as an escalation engineer to correct issues that have been identified.
  • Assist in the knowledge transfer to the reset of the team to ensure that the team, including support has a working knowledge of this area.

