Cloud Engineer

Role Purpose:
Design, implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including the configuration of connectivity, computers and services that are deployed in a Hybrid cloud environment.
Qualifications
- Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Microsoft, Amazon, or Google) & Diploma/Degree
- 5+ years’ experience in a technical role/server maintenance role, including managing a cloud environment.
- Microsoft Windows Server OS, Linux, SQL, Docker/Kubernetes Experience with Dev/ops tool advantageous
Requirements
- Translate the high-level solution design with the Architect into a physical design that can be implemented. This will be directed by the standards that have been confirmed. Ensure that security standards are met.
- Implement the low-level design within the hybrid cloud environment.
- Ensure that all documentation is completed, and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation.
- Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable.
- Assist the support team as an escalation engineer to correct issues that have been identified.
- Assist in the knowledge transfer to the reset of the team to ensure that the team, including support has a working knowledge of this area.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Windows Server OS
- SQL
- Docker/Kubernetes
- Translate the high-level solution design
- Architect into a physical design