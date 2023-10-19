Cloud Engineer – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:

Design, implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including the configuration of connectivity, computers and services that are deployed in a Hybrid cloud environment.

Qualifications

Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Microsoft, Amazon, or Google) & Diploma/Degree

5+ years’ experience in a technical role/server maintenance role, including managing a cloud environment.

Microsoft Windows Server OS, Linux, SQL, Docker/Kubernetes Experience with Dev/ops tool advantageous

Requirements

Translate the high-level solution design with the Architect into a physical design that can be implemented. This will be directed by the standards that have been confirmed. Ensure that security standards are met.

Implement the low-level design within the hybrid cloud environment.

Ensure that all documentation is completed, and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation.

Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable.

Assist the support team as an escalation engineer to correct issues that have been identified.

Assist in the knowledge transfer to the reset of the team to ensure that the team, including support has a working knowledge of this area.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Windows Server OS

SQL

Docker/Kubernetes

Translate the high-level solution design

Architect into a physical design

