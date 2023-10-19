EcoFlow unveils solar energy solutions

EcoFlow has unveiled three new devices for the Middle East region at Gitex Global, taking place this week at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The solutions are EcoFlow RIVER 2 PRO, DELTA 2 and WAVE 2.

EcoFlow’s RIVER 2 PRO makes grab-and-go power easy through recharging speeds and LFP batteries in a compact form factor. Charging to 100% in just 70 minutes and with an ultra-long lifetime, the product provides the most cost-effective power in its category and offers a reliable energy source for on-the-go lifestyles and emergency home backup. With a product lifetime six times longer than the industry average, the RIVER 2 Pro delivers a new level of long-term value in the portable power station market and ensures as many people as possible can access the very latest in sustainable energy innovation.

EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 is an upgrade to the DELTA Portable Power Station. DELTA 2 has a 1800W AC output and can power more than 90% of the home appliances. It has a recharging speed that is seven times faster than the industry average, up to 3kWh of expandable capacity.

For users seeking to add indoor luxury to their outdoor adventures, the EcoFlow WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and heater deliver the fastest and heating available in a device of its kind, with 5100 BTU cooling and 6100 BTU heating capabilities with an effective area of 107.6 sq ft (10 sq m).

Joy Wu, head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow, says: “We are excited to be back in Dubai at GITEX Global, showcasing our best-in-class solutions in the Middle East. It is a timely opportunity during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE to be announcing the availability of highly sustainable, innovative technologies for consumers in the region. Making life more enjoyable and convenient at home, outdoors and on the go, these creations reflect our commitment to building an ecosystem that reinvents how the world generates, stores and uses energy through meaningful innovation.”