Implementation Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

POSITION PURPOSE

In this role, you will implement and onboard new client’s payroll, using best practices and processes.

You carry the weight of business and service reputation and client satisfaction in your hands.

The nature of your job is to onboard new clients completely.

Client payroll systems need to be setup according to client and legislative requirements, onboard the client onto the business systems and processes, whilst building and maintaining sustainable client relationships to ensure recurring business.

Every day will be challenging because the requests you receive will vary.

You will be required to manage different projects and clients at various stages in the process and be adaptable to the changing environment.

To thrive in this role, you will have a way with clients that builds rapport, establishes trust, and shine with professionalism.

Over the phone and in writing, your communication style is clear and easy for our clients to understand and take action on.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A diploma / degree in commerce / human resources or any related qualification / experience.

5+ years payroll experience or experience as an HRIS practitioner with payroll systems experience (Sage300 and/or Premier)

Experience in a client facing-role

2+ years’ experience in Celergo and Streamline processes, rules and payrolls.

Skills, Knowledge & Attributes:

Project management skills

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

In-depth SA payroll knowledge

Ability to work independently and in teams

Confident

Action orientated

Can-do attitude

Deadline driven

Problem-solving skills

Ability to work under pressure

Bonus Points For These:

Experience in a Payroll Outsourcing environment will be advantageous

Experience in Sage 300 HR modules and WebSS setup and support will be advantageous.

POSITION OUTPUTS

Inducts new clients into the organisation ensuring alignment with the business practices and tools.

Builds payroll system by collecting client data and designing the payroll system

according to client specifications, legislation and best practices.

Tests system builds with scenario testing to ensure system operation at required level.

Utilises project management tool to manage projects effectively and efficiently.

Provides exceptional service delivery through regular interactions and meetings during the project to manage client expectations and keep them informed.

Identifies potential problems or delays mitigates risks the project.

Implements take-ons of historical client data in the system, identifies

potential problems and corrects data.

Performs parallel and first give runs for new clients aligned standard operating procedures, where applicable.

Performs handovers the Services Team through effective knowledge transfer ensure an excellent client experience.

Desired Skills:

computer software

hardware environments

Budgeting tools and techniques

database management systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position