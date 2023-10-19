Intermediate IT Developer (Gqeberha / Johannesburg) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Function:
The responsibility of this role is to support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to the agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
- 1 – 3 years’ Relevant Experience
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above
- Experience with web development is vital
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS (Highly Advantageous)
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik (Highly Advantageous)
Key Performance Areas:
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth
and use of technology across the business
- Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing
and highlighting areas for improvement
- Review, improve and maintain current systems
- Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
- Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes
- Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers
- Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary
Key Skills and Competencies:
- Proficient in specific areas related to software development
- Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation)
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices
Desired Skills:
- Ajax
- HTML
- Javascript
- JQuery
- SQL
- Web Development
Employer & Job Benefits:
- C#
- .NET