Intermediate IT Developer (Gqeberha / Johannesburg) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 19, 2023

Job Function:

The responsibility of this role is to support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to the agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
  • 1 – 3 years’ Relevant Experience
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery
  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above
  • Experience with web development is vital
  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS (Highly Advantageous)
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik (Highly Advantageous)

Key Performance Areas:

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth
    and use of technology across the business
  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing
    and highlighting areas for improvement
  • Review, improve and maintain current systems
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes
  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers
  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

Key Skills and Competencies:

  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development
  • Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation)
  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices

Desired Skills:

  • Ajax
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • JQuery
  • SQL
  • Web Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • C#
  • .NET

