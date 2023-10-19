Intermediate IT Developer (Gqeberha / Johannesburg)

Job Function:

The responsibility of this role is to support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to the agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

1 – 3 years’ Relevant Experience

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above

Experience with web development is vital

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS (Highly Advantageous)

Experience with Kendo / Telerik (Highly Advantageous)

Key Performance Areas:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth

and use of technology across the business

and use of technology across the business Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing

and highlighting areas for improvement

and highlighting areas for improvement Review, improve and maintain current systems

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes

Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

Key Skills and Competencies:

Proficient in specific areas related to software development

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g., requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation)

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices

Desired Skills:

Ajax

HTML

Javascript

JQuery

SQL

Web Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

C#

.NET

